William ‘Billy’ Keogh, Nenagh & Limerick

William ‘Billy’ Keogh

Tullaheady, Nenagh and late of Ballybricken, Co.Limerick. Peacefully at home surrounded by his devoted family.

Recently predeceased by his brother Jim. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife & best friend Mai and his children Maureen, Michael and Catherine. Son in law Sean & by Ger, daughter in law Kate. Cherished grandchildren Shane, Niamh, Darragh, Saoirse, Lorcan, Sadhbh & Erin. Brothers Chris, John & Pat, sisters Mary & Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May Billy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Thursday from 5-6.30pm.

His remains will depart his home this Friday at 11:30am arriving at St Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh for Requiem mass at 12 o’clock.

Followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral Mass but cannot, may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie

Condolences can be left in the section below.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

House private please.

