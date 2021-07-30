William ‘Billy’ Johnston, Dovea

William ‘Billy’ Johnston

Killahara, Dovea, Thurles. Suddenly, at home.

Predeceased by his parents Hubert and Nonie, brothers Sean and Micháel. Deeply regretted by his son Wayne, grandchildren Kieran and Luke, daughter in law Michelle, sisters Phil, Ursula, Betty, Angela, Patricia, Ann and Bernadette, brother Paud, nephews, nieces, brothers in law sister in law, relatives, Jennifer, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 1st August, from 4pm to 6pm.

Arriving at Our Lady’s Church Loughmore on Monday 2nd August at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Numbers are limited to 50 in the church.

The Mass can be viewed at https://premieravproductions.com/loughmore/.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Mo Chara.

House Strictly Private Please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence