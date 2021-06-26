William ‘Billy’ Hanly, Killenaule & Ballinure

William ‘Billy’ Hanly

Bailey Street, Killenaule and formerly of Noan, Ballinure.

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, Killenaule this Saturday evening from 6-7.30pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Killenaule, on Sunday morning at 10.45am for funeral mass at 11am.

Followed by burial at Crosscannon Cemetery.

Please adhere to Government and HSE guidelines.

