William (Billy) Foley, Thurles

Liskeveen, Littleton, Thurles.

Peacefully, after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel.

Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Catherine, daughters Noreen and Catherina, sons James and William, adored grandchildren Liam, Nathan, Fiona, Dylan, Conor, Shania and Jack, son in law Stan, daughters in law Lorraine and Bridget, sister Kathleen, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, former colleagues in Sean Treacy Pipe Band and Tipperary County Council, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines William’s funeral is private.

William’s funeral cortége will leave his son Willam’s residence in Liskeveen on Sunday 23rd May at 12.40 noon to arrive at St Kevin’s Church, Littleton at 1pm for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s cemetery, Moycarkey.

Numbers are limited to 50 persons in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/littleton.

