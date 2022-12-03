William Billy Flynn, Roscrea

Mountheaton, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Ealga Lodge Nursing Home, Shinrone.

Pre-deceased by his wife Ann, son Pat, grand-daughter Lauren, brothers Peter, Paddy, Jack and Mick and sister Mary.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Jennifer and Lorraine, sons Michael and Liam, sons-in-law Fintan and James, daughters-in-law Mary and Stephaine, grandchildren Jason, Cody, Dale, Ronan, Enda, Darragh, Conor, Kate, James, Cillian, Bronagh and Aibhlinn, great-grandchildren Donagh and Séadhna, sisters-in-law Molly and Maura, brother-in-law Jim, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.

Private removal from his residence on Monday morning at 11.15am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society.

House private please.

The mass will be livestreamed on stcronanscluster.ie.