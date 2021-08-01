William (Billy) Dillon, Holycross & Laois

Lisnagrough, Holycross, Thurles and formerly Kylebeg, Durrow, Co Laois.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his grandson Frankie, sisters Maureen and Patty.

Will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Brigid, daughters Catherine, Judith and Edel, sons Martin, Tom and William, grandchildren Ned, William, Murt, Elisha, Cathal, Chloe, Alannah, John, Liam, Leah, Padraig and Ella, sons in law Manus, Francis and Aonghus, daughters in law Joanne, Julianne and Lorna, sister Bridie O’Rourke, Lusk), brothers Marty (Kylebeg, Durrow) and Paul (Killeshin, Co Laois), nephews, nieces, brothers in law Joe, Mick, Jim, Paddy and Tommy, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday 2nd August from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Tuesday 3rd August at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Numbers are limited to 50 in the Church.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

Donations if desired to Milford Home Care.

