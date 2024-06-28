William (Bill) O’Dwyer, Callan Co.Kilkenny

Cappagh House, Cappagh, Callan, Co. Kilkenny.

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the exceptional care of staff at Drakelands Nursing Home, Kilkenny on Thursday, 27th June 2024.

Pre-deceased by his wife Mary, his son Tom and his brother Ned.

Bill will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, his brother Fr. Michael, his daughter-in-law Joanne, granddaughter Emma, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bill Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan (Eircode R95 Y443) on Saturday, 29th June from 5pm to 7pm, pausing for prayer at 6pm. Removal at 7pm to arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry for 7.30pm

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning, 30th June at 10.00am followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Bill’s family, may do so on RIP.ie