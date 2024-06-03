William (Bill) Moloney, Roscrea

48 Kennedy Park, Roscrea.

Peacefully at home in his sleep.

Pre-deceased by his parents Denis and Mary Ann, brothers Denis, Kevin, Teddy and Danny, sisters Nancy, Peggy, Sally, Berry, Frances, Kit and Nora.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Teresa and Noreen, son Dennis, sisters Bridie and Madeline, brothers-in-law Pat, Richard and Bob, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Cronan’s Cluster website.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Dean Maxwell Home, Roscrea.