Lisaroon, Ballycahill, Thurles.

Deeply regretted by his loving sister Bridget (Kennedy), nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of St Laurence O’Toole Monroe on Friday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by internment in St Michaels Cemetery Bouladuff.

Bill’s mass will be live streamed on www.drominch.com