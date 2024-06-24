William (Bill, Liam) Larkin MUB MRCVS, Borrisokane

The Terrace, Borrisokane, and formerly of Fahy, Co. Galway

Peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his wife Ethnea, son Dixon.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Karen, Helma and Cristin, sons Kemble and Alvin(George), daughters in law, Marita, Tizzy and Claire, sons in law, Clive and Rodger, grandchildren Aaron, Seanán, Emmet, Rohan and Zoe. Sister Sally, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiescat In Pace.

Reposing this Tuesday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to SS Peter and Paul’s church Borrisokane on Wednesday morning at 10:45 am for mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to a charity of your own choice . House private.