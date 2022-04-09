William Bill Grimes, Roscrea

55 Kennedy Park, Roscrea and formerly of Scart, Roscrea.

In the tender care of the staff at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin.

Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Teresa, sons Jim and Anthony, sister Kitty (Walsh) and brothers Michael and Tom.

Bill will be sadly missed by his daughters Joan, Theresa and Kathleen and son Liam. Loving remembered by his 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, son-in-law Liam, daughters-in-law Siobhán and Patricia, Teresa’s partner Danny, sister-in-law Frances (Grimes), nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Reunited with his beloved parents William (Bill) and Johanna. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Rosary at his residence on Sunday evening at 7pm.

Removal from his residence on Monday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

House Private Please.