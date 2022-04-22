William (Bill) Fennell, BQMS, Templemore

Lakeview Drive, Templemore.

21st of April 2022, peacefully at home.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, sons, brothers, grandchildren, greatgrandchild, daughters in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, comrades and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Friday Evening from 4 pm to 7 pm. Funeral service in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Saturday at 1 pm. Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society, c/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.