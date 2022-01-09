William (Bill) Bailey, Roscrea

Ballybritt, Roscrea, Co Tipperary.

Reposing in Doyle’s Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday at 2pm approximately to arrive at St Cronan’s Church of Ireland for service at 2.30pm followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.

Please adhere to Covid restrictions, wearing of face masks and no handshaking.

Those who wish to leave a personal message for the family may do so on condolence section below.

