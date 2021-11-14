William Benn, Roscrea

William Benn

Carrig, Roscrea. Peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his wife Frances, daughter Avril, sons William, John, David and Jason, son-in-law Billy, daughters-in-law Charlie, Lorinda, Sarah and Tracey, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Betty, Susan, Ena, Ida, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, good neighbours and many friends.

Funeral Service on Monday afternoon at 1pm in St. Cronans Church of Ireland, Roscrea followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery.

House Strictly Private.

