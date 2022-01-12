Walter O’Byrne, Templetuohy & Dublin

Walter O’Byrne

Templetuohy, Co. Tipperary, and Chapelizod, Co. Dublin, predeceased by his father Walter, Mother Maisie, and sister Bridget.

12th of January 2022, after a short illness bravely borne. Deeply regretted by His loving Wife Catherine (Kay), sons Michael Alan and Noel, daughters in law Anne and Lyndsey, Grandchildren, Bobby, Corey, Cian, Oisin, Maisie, Kattie and Emily, Brothers, Fr. Paddy and Noel, Sisters Mary, Patricia and Margaret, sisters in laws, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives extended family and friends, rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Thursday evening from 5-30 pm to 7 pm.

Requiem mass on Friday in the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Chapelizod at 12 noon.

Interment in Palmerstown Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

House strictly private please.

