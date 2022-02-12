Walter Crowley, Carrick-on-Suir

Ballinamona, Ballyneale, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Walter surrounded by his loving family at Waterford University Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Maura, son Ger and daughter Caroline, daughter in law Mary and son-in-law Barry, his adored grandchildren Ryan, Sean, Shay, Grace, Brayden, Will and Toby, brothers Jj and Michael, sisters Annette, Maeve and Imelda, brothers in laws, sister in laws. nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home from 4.30pm to 8pm on Sunday evening, the 13th February. Arriving at Ballyneale Church for Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Monday, the 14th February, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations to the Irish Leukaemia trust if desired thank you.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence