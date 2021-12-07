Vincent Walsh, Carrick-on-Suir

Vincent Walsh

Late of O’Hickey Place, Carrick-on-Suir. Died 5th December 2021.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Wednesday the 8th December from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday 9th December in St Molleran’s Church Carrickbeg at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the Friary Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to the Irish Franciscan of Lourdes Pilgrimage Trust.

