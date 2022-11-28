Vincent Power, Carrick-on-Suir

Vincent Power,

14 O Mahony Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir

Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridget, son Vincent Jr and daughter Debra, grandchildren Trevor, Jenine, Jeffrey, Martin, Luke and Mia, great grandchildren Daithi, Indie, Beau, Bella, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Vincent rest in peace.

Vincent will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas’ Church Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the South Tipp Palliative Care- Team.https://hospicefoundation.ie/