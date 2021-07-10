Vincent O’Donnell, Clerihan

Vincent O’Donnell

Donegal, Clerihan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 8th July 2021, peacefully at Rathkeevan Nursing Home.

Pre-deceased by his brothers Denis, John Joe and Dick, sisters Kitty and Noreen. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Catherine, daughter Roseanna, brothers Paddy, Tom and Liam, sister Mary-Ann Bates, uncle John, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, great neighbours and a large circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19, a family only Funeral Mass takes place in Church of Our Lady Queen New Inn on Monday at 3pm and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/newinnparish/, followed by Burial in old Cemetery Ballyclerihan.

