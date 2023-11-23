Vincent Kennedy, Thurles & London

Rossestown, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and London, on the 6th of November, following a short illness.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends.

Deeply regretted by his parents Tom and Breeda, brothers Mark and Fintan, sister Claire, extended family relatives and friends.

May Vincent Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles (Eircode E41 XY47) on Saturday from 5-30 pm. Removal to the Cathedral Thurles at 7-30 pm to arrive at 8-15 pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11 am. Interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery Thurles afterwards.

Messages of condolence may be left on www.ejgrey.com.