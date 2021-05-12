Victor Mitchell, Roscrea

Victor Mitchell

Mount Bulter, Roscrea. Peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Gillian, son Frankie, daughters Jennifer, Rowena, Anne Louise and Natasha, sons-in-law Gearoíd and Sean, grandchildren Jake, Adam and Gavin, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Private removal from his residence on Friday morning at 11.20 (travelling in the old Dublin Road, up Castle Street, down Rosemary Street and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 (Max 50 people).

Burial afterwards in St. Cronans Church of Ireland, Church Street, Roscrea.

Victor’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

House Strictly Private Please.

