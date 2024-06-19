Veronica (Vera) Kennedy nee Butler, Thurles and Nenagh

Cleakile, Ballycahill, Thurles and formerly of Grange, Ardcroney, Nenagh.

June 17th 2024, peacefully, at Nenagh Hospital.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick, her parents Patrick and Bridget Butler and her sister Mary.

Much loved and sadly missed by her loving daughter Yvonne, grandson Matthew, brother Tony, sisters-in-law Sally, Mary, Nancy and Margaret, brother-in-law Jimmy Foy, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Thursday at her home (E41 Y667), from 4pm until 8.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Laurence O’Toole Church, Inch, for Funeral Mass at 11.30 followed by burial in Burgess Cemetery (Ballywilliam, Nenagh).

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.