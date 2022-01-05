Veronica Ryan nee Clancy, Roscrea and Kinnity

14 Kennedy Park, Roscrea and formerly of Kinnity, Co. Offaly

Suddenly at home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her son Declan, mother Sarah, father Joseph, sisters Sadie and Maureen, brothers Joss and Ned.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Lorraine, Caroline (Deane), and Aishling, sons Colm and John, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son-in-law Mi, daughter-in-law Nuala, relatives, good neighbours and wide circle of friends.

R.I.P

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 3pm to 8pm.

Private removal on Saturday at 11.20am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Please comply with COVID guidelines at the reposal, funeral mass and burial.

Veronica’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie

Please leave messages of condolence on the link below.

