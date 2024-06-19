Vera Gleeson nee Canavan, Nenagh & Limerick

Melrose Nenagh & formerly of Elm Park, Ennis Road, Limerick.

Peacefully at Nenagh General Hospital, surrounded by her family on 18th June 2024. Predeceased by her beloved husband James & her brother Bernie. Will be sadly missed by her loving family Jim & Ciara. Her adored Grandchildren Daire, David & Ronan. Daughter in law Antonio, son in law Patrick. Brothers Maurice & Pat, sisters Teresa (Tutty), Joan (Horan) & Maureen (Ryan). Sisters in law Emily & Catherine. Nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives , neighbours & friends.

May Vera Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryans funeral home Nenagh this Friday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem mass at 11am followed by burial in Lisboney new Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, to the Friends of Nenagh Hospital.

Live Stream of this Mass can be viewed on: nenaghparish.ie