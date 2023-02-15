Una Raleigh (nee Fayard), Roscrea

4 Moneen Court, Roscrea

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Portlaoise Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her parents Catherine and Leonard, brother Lenny, daughter Ciara and brother-in-law Sandy.

Deeply regretted by her adored children daughter Claire, sons Leonard, Eamon, Joseph and Michael and former husband Joe, sisters Mary and Kay and brother Ambrose, daughters-in-law Christine and Anne, sister-in-law Diane, brother-in-law Peter, grandchildren Lenny, Seán, Cian, Oran, Sean and Eire, her extended family, friends and wonderful neighbours in Moneen Court and her treasured dog Poppy.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Private removal from her residence on Friday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Family flowers only please donations to Roscrea RSPCA.

May Una Rest in Peace