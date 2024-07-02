Una Kinnane nee Ryan, Templemore

New Line, Drom, Templemore

Una passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of the Oak ward, Waterford University Hospital, on the 1st July 2024, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her father Timmy. Una will be deeply missed by her heartbroken husband Tom, adored children Sarah & TJ, loving mother Peg, sisters Anna & Mary, parents-in-law John & Bridget, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and cherished circle of friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30amAM in St. Mary’s Church, Drom, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Messages of condolences may be left on EJGrey.com