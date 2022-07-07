Una Cooney, Nenagh

Ballyphilip, Nenagh.

July 4th 2022, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her parents Paddy and Winifred Cooney and her sister and brother-in-law Maura and Pat O’Dwyer. Sadly missed by her loving family, nieces Imelda (Spillane), Bernie (Boland) and Regina and her nephew Cecil, nephews-in-law Michael and Andy, grandnieces and grandnephews Aisling, Drew, Liobhán, Jack, Sean and Danielle, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 7pm until 8pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday to arrive for Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines, at 11 o’clock, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery.

Una’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Silvermines Parish Youtube page.

The family would like to thank the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home for their kindness and care to Una during her stay.

Please adhere to Covid guidelines and refrain from handshaking.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.