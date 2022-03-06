Una Bergin, Nenagh

Una’s Flowers, Nenagh & Clonmore, Ballymackey, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

Una died unexpectedly at Limerick University Hospital on the 5th March 2022.

Predeceased by her loving father Dan and nephew Patrick.

Sadly missed by her loving Mother Mary, Brothers and Sisters Claire, Michael, Brian, Tom, Anne, Sheila, Donal, John, Margaret, Sarah and Teresa. Brothers in laws Billy, Kieran, Donal, Denis and John. Sister in laws Deirdre, Áine, Gabrielle and Tom’s Fiancé Nicky. Nephews and Nieces Stephen, Damien, Aisling, Amy, Laura, Cillian, Sorcha, Cormac, Liam, Paraic, Ciara, Daniel, James, Mary, Matthew, Orla, Bríd, Sean, Aoife, Eoghan, Leanne, Cathal, Annmarie and grandniece Molleigh. Uncle Brian, cousins, relatives and many friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh Eircode Tuesday from 5 to 8 o’clock.

Remains arriving to Ballinree Church Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private Wednesday morning please.

