Trisha (Catherine) O’ Gorman, Cahir

Suttonrath, Cahir

Trisha died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family after a short illness borne with great dignity.

Beloved wife of Dave and loving mother of Gerald, William, Bridget and Claire, loving grandmother to Emma, David, Fionn, Ríona, Cillian and Rosa. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Tom and Johnny, sisters Mary and Ita, son in law Declan, daughters in law Laura and Ania, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. (Predeceased by her brother Oliver)

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church Cahir on Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Care Clonmel (CARE) / South Tipperary Hospice Movement.