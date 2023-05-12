Trisha Bourke (Née Kiely), Thurles

Moynetemple, Moyne, Thurles.

Peacefully after a long illness bravely borne. At home surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Predeceased by her father Jim and father-in-law John Joe.

She will be greatly missed by her heartbroken family; devoted husband Dan, mother Tessie, sisters Bridget, Jackie and Mary Theresa, brother James, mother-in-law Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews Gavin, Killian, Jamie, Noah, Jack, Sean, Eoghain and Cian, nieces Mia, Aoife, Molly, Masie and Saibh, uncles, aunts, cousins, good neighbours and many great friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church Moyne on Sunday at 12 noon for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Moyne.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Cork University Hospital Charity.