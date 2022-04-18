Triona Keane, Thurles

Kennedy Park , Thurles

Peacefully, after a short illness. Under the wonderful care of the staff of St John’s Hospital, Limerick and Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe. Predeceased by her parents Connie and Mary. She will be sadly missed by her loving family sister Claire and brother Eugene, niece Orla, nephews Ronan and Eoin, Ronan’s wife Malissa, grand-nieces Bella, Lara and Charlie, sister-in-law Grace, cousins, aunt Alice, uncle Joss, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday 20th at 11am.

Followed by Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.