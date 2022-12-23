Tony Whelan, Nenagh

Peacefully & suddenly at St. Joseph’s Hospital Nenagh on 22/12/2022.

Predeceased by his beloved parents Mick and Norah.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Bridie, Kathleen & Peggy. brother in law Owen Harahill, niece Susan, nephews Edwin & Trevor. cousins relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May Tony Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Friday from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 to arrive at Ballinree Church at 7.30.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11 o’clock followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

House private please.