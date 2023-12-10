Tony Seymour, Nenagh

Tony Seymour

Dromineer, Nenagh

The death has occurred of Tony Seymour (Annaghbeg House , Dromineer, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary) peacefully at home 8th of December 2023. Predeceased by his sons Billy & Paul & daughter Carol, brother’s and sister. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Eoin , Stephen & Tony, brother Jimmy, daughter’s in law Fidelma , Jeanette & Mary grandchildren Billy, Suzanne, Sarah, Ava, Paul, Jane, Ellen, Maureen & Tony, sisters in law ,brother in law

nephew’s , nieces, relatives and many friends .

May he rest in peace .

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home Nenagh ( E45XO94) on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Funeral arriving to Monsea cemetery on Tuesday at 12 noon for burial.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Pieta house.