Tony Seymour, Nenagh

By
News
-

Tony Seymour

Dromineer, Nenagh

The death has occurred of Tony Seymour (Annaghbeg  House , Dromineer, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary) peacefully at home 8th of December  2023. Predeceased by his sons Billy & Paul & daughter Carol, brother’s and sister. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Eoin , Stephen & Tony, brother Jimmy, daughter’s in law Fidelma , Jeanette & Mary  grandchildren Billy, Suzanne, Sarah, Ava, Paul, Jane, Ellen, Maureen & Tony, sisters in law ,brother in law
nephew’s , nieces, relatives and many friends .
May he rest in peace .

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home Nenagh  ( E45XO94)  on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm . Funeral arriving to Monsea cemetery on Tuesday at 12 noon for burial.
Family  flowers only donations if desired to Pieta house.