Tony Ryan, Toomevara

Ballybeg, Toomevara, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at home on March 17th 2024.

Predeceased by his beloved parents John & Mary Ryan & his infant granddaughter Shauna- Edel.

Tony will be sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen and family; Sean, Marie (Sheppard) & Brendan. Son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Aaron, Tony, Lauren, Shane, Diarmuid, Jamie, Aoife, Mollie, Bobby, Rosie-Belle & Luke, brother-in-law, Fr. Brendan Scanlan. Extended family relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends. May Tony Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home, Hazel Hollow, Ballybeg (E45 NP90) this Tuesday from 4pm to 7pm. His remains will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church Gortagarry on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 11am.

Followed by burial in Killenaeve graveyard, Templederry.