Tony Ryan, Portumna & Dolla

Tony Ryan

Derrahiney, Portumna, Co Galway and formerly of Kilriffith, Dolla, Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

Tony’s funeral cortège will arrive at St Brigid’s Church, Portumna on Sunday for 10.30am mass.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Portumna.

Tony’s funeral mass can be streamed live using churchservices.tv/Portumna link.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence