Tony Ryan (Hat), Newport

Bealaclave, Rearcross, Newport, Co Tipperary

Predeceased by his parents Neddie and Mary, sister Breda (Twohig), his father and mother in law Tommy and Peggy Hogan and brother in law Thomas. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Mary G (nee Hogan, Coolowley, Errill, Co. Laois), his cherished daughters Marie and Antoinette, Marie’s partner Eoghan, brothers Jimmy, Timmy and Eamon, aunts Eileen (Chadwick) and Julia and Eddie (Lambe), brothers in law Jim, John and Paul, sisters in law Eileen, Margaret, Nora and Catherine, nephews, nieces, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing this Friday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross on Saturday morning for requiem Mass at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in Rearcross Cemetery.