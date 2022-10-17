Tony Quinn, Nenagh

Ballinwear, Nenagh.

Peacefully at home on October 17th 2022.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Eileen, brother Mick, sisters Jenny, Mary and Una.

Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Sinéad and Suzanne, son Michael, brother Ned, sons in law Brendan and Joe, daughter in law Eve and his adored grandchildren Emma, Kate, Ashling, Michael, Shane, Olivia, Jack and James, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday, from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to St Flannans Church, Ardcroney at 10.45 am for funeral mass at 11a.m. with burial to follow in Ardcroney New Cemetery.

For those who cannot attend, the funeral will be live-streamed on http://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish