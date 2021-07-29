Tony Newport, Fethard

Fethard.

July 27th 2021.

Beloved husband of the late Mary (Kenny).

He will be sadly missed by his sister Goldie and his daughters Catherine, Margaret, Liz, Lydia and Edwina, his grandchildren Derek, Mary Jane, Ruby and Isobel, his much loved great grandchildren Freyja, Leah and Espen, sons in law Thomas, Michael, Bill and John, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

A Covid compliant reposal will take place at Fethard GAA Park on Friday evening from 5 to 8 o’clock.

All attending are asked to follow the stewards instructions.

Tony’s Mass is private for family only. It will take place in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Saturday at 11am. It can be watched online at parishchurch.net.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

House private please.

