Tony Murphy, Roscrea and Offaly

Castle Street and Market Square, Roscrea and formerly of Edenderry, Co Offaly.

Retired publican.

Died peacefully on March 24th in the wonderful care of Patterson’s Nursing Home, Lismackin, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by his beloved daughter and son, Caroline and Declan, brother Tom and sister Renee.

Sadly missed by his son Darragh, daughter Clodagh, wife Kathleen, daughter-in-law Jackie and son-in-law Andrew.

Dear grandfather of Daráine, Declan, Ceara, Cilian and Carina.

Forever loved and remembered by his sister Mary, brothers Hughie and Mel, sisters-in-law Breda, June, Marie and Josephine, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, extended family and a very wide circle of friends of many years

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E54NY70) on Sunday evening from 5pm to 6pm.

Removal on Monday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.