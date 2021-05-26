Tony McGuire, Kilsheelan

Tony McGuire

Curraghakiely, Kilsheelan, Clonmel.

Arriving for Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am in Rathgormack Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations to the Motor Neuron Society.

