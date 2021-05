Millview, Toomevara and formerly of Kilgurtin, Toomevara

A private family funeral will take place with remains leaving his house on Thursday at 10.30 arriving to St Joseph’s Church, Toomevara for Requiem Mass at 11 followed by burial in Ballinree cemetery.

The funeral mass can be viewed on the Toomevara Facebook page

Donation in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice.

House private please.