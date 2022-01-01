Tony Kirby, Two Mile Borris

Two Mile Borris, Thurles.

Died peacefully on December 31st, after a long illness bravely borne with dignity and courage. Surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Asumption, Thurles.

Pre-deceased by his father Paddy. He will be greatly missed by his devoted wife Peggy, daughters Aileen and Trish, sons Anthony and Daniel, his adored grandchildren Eve, Martin, Jack, Grace, Liam, Emily and Molly, his mother Mary, brothers Tom and Jimmy, sisters Nellie (Gazely) and Maggie (Cody), son-in-law John (Kennedy), daughters-in-law Laurie (Barrett) and Marie-Thrése (Purcell), his nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Monday, 3rd January, from 4pm to 6pm, to arrive at St James’ Church Two Mile Borris at 6.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday 4th January at 11.30am. The Mass can be viewed on at http://rhealy.ie/funeral

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

