Tony Kelly, Killenaule and Cuffesgrange

1 Rathroe Terrace, Killenaule, Thurles and formerly Desart, Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny and Ballingarry Coalmines.

14th November 2022. (Suddenly).

Predeceased by his mother Kitty & brother Jim (Dingle).

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne (nee Dunne, The Islands, Mullinahone), sons Liam, Anthony, John & Noel, daughter Sharon, grandchildren Grace, Aaron, Megan, Lorna, Eva & Reuben, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, in-laws, neighbours & good friends.

May Tony Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home, Killenaule this Thursday evening from 5 to 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Killenaule on Friday morning at 11.30 followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule

House private on Friday morning please.