Tony Kelly, Carrick on Suir

St John’s Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir.

Died 8th January 2024, peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his sister Susan and brother John, deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents John and Frances, brother Philip, sister-in-law Carol, brother-in-law David, nieces and nephews Darren, Chloe, Aimee, Kate, Rebecca, David and Tadgh, relatives and friends.

May Tony rest in peace.

Tony will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday, from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Tony will be arriving at St Nicholas Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday for Requiem Mass on arrival at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir.