Tony Harney, Clonmel and Waterford

Hilldun, King Street, Clonmel, and late of Dunhill, Co Waterford.

March 6th, 2023, peacefully at Rathkeevan Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his wife Ber, grandson John, brother Jim and sister Joan Stokes.

Sadly missed by his daughter Mary, son John, daughter-in-law Siobhan, Mary’s partner Seamus grandchildren Carey-Ann, Toni, Kate, James and Jack, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Tony’s Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church at 12.50pm on Wednesday for Requiem Mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/peterpaul, followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Careers Association.