Tony Grant – Clonmel

Glenview, Lisronagh, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary and late of Uard, Urlingford Co. Kilkenny on 8th September 2023 peacefully in the loving care of Staff of The Oak Ward, University Hospital Waterford.

Predeceased by his parents Mai and Neddie, step daughter Amy Louise Channon.

Sadly missed by his loving partner Annemarie Channon, his step children Alex, Thomas, Jack, and their Children Mya, Jayden, Teegan, Saffron Aedan and Alexei, his brothers Patrick, Willie, Noel and Paul, and sisters Lily, Mary, Joan, Bernie, Teresa, Martina and Deirdre, sisters in law, brothers in law.

May Tony Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Kickham St. Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Tony’s Funeral will arrive at St. John the Baptist’s Church, Lisronagh on Monday at 10.50am for Requiem Mass for 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.