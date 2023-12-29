Tony Geoghegan – Dunguib, Killenaule

Tony, beloved husband of Teresa, adored dad of Jacqui, Martin & Mairead. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Denis & Ray, daughter-in-law Jackie, cherished grandchildren Anna, Saoirse & Orlaith, his sister Joan, sister-in-law Monica, brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home Killenaule this Saturday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at St. Mary’s Church Killenaule on Sunday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Moyglass Cemetery.