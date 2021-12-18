Tony Casey, Thurles

Clongour, Thurles

Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh General Hospital.

Predeceased by his brother Gerard.

Will be sadly missed by his loving family, devoted wife Mary, sons Pat, Anthony, James and Brian, grandchildren Ciaran, Caoimhe and Muireann, daughters-in-law Aodhdin, Louise and Geraldine, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, cousins, great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday from 4 to 6pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday at 10.30 for Requiem Mass at 11am which will be livestreamed on www.thurlesparish.ie

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

