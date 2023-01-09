Tommy Woodlock, Thurles and Two-Mile-Borris

30 College Green, Thurles and formerly Leigh, Two-Mile-Borris.

Tommy, predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Margaret, his brothers, sisters and his daughter Margo.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons Kieran, Ger, Jim and TJ, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, his partner Kathleen, his extended family Michelle and Tracy and their mother Margaret, brother Liam, sister Bernie, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Tommy Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral, Dublin Road, Thurles, on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St. James’ Church, Two-Mile-Borris on Wednesday morning at 11am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Burial after Mass in Two-Mile-Borris Cemetery.