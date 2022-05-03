Tommy Phelan, New York and Templetuohy

Woodside, Queens, New York and formerly Cranagh, Templetuohy.
Died peacefully on the April 13th.
Deeply regretted by his children Conor, Debbie, Fiona. Sisters Mary and Josephine, brother Gerard, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends at home and abroad.
Memorial Mass will take place on Sunday, May 8 at 11am in The Sacred Heart Church, Templetuohy, followed by interment of Tommy’s ashes in Templeree Cemetery.
For those who cannot attend, the Mass will be livestreamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/moynetempletuohyparish/